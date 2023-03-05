Register
Motorist who hit 106mph on the Lisnevenagh Road is warned of the dangers of high speed driving

A motorist who reached a speed of 106mph has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a month and fined £200.

By Court Reporter
3 hours ago

Cormac Donnelly (33), of Moyle Avenue, Ballycastle was detected at a 70mph zone - the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim town and Ballymena on June 22, 2021.

He pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where a defence lawyer said the defendant accepted there was "no excuse" for such a speed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Because of where I am assigned I deal with far too may cases involving high speeds and this is one of them.

The Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena. Picture: Google
"I have said time and time again that the police have made it quite clear, and indeed the emergency services, that anyone who drives in excess of 100mph, speed is a major contributing factor to accidents".

He said fatalities could result if there was an accident at 106mph.

Banning the defendant from driving, the judge said there had be an "element of deterrence" to other road-users.