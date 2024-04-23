Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Stewart (21), of Waring Street, Ballymena, committed the offence on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Ballymena on February 28 last year, according to her charge sheet.

A charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit in connection with the incident was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said around 9.15pm on February 28 an off-duty police officer was overtaken by the defendant at an estimated speed of 100mph.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

"The defendant was observed, on several occasions, performing undertake and overtaking manoeuvres at speed," the court heard.

Due to a build-up of traffic the defendant had to slow down and the officer "attempted to indicate his presence by extending a warrant card to the passenger window" of his vehicle.

The court heard the defendant, who had R plates up and should not have been doing more than 45mph, initially slowed down and then sped up again to an estimated speed of "excess of 100mph".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, the off-duty officer spoke to the defendant who said she had "one month left on her restricted period" of driving.

She had a previously clear record. A defence barrister said the speed was "un calibrated".

He said the defendant "panicked when she saw an unmarked car with a single male in it travelling alongside her on the carriageway and she would have stopped had she known this was a police officer".

He said the defendant was "remorseful". The defence lawyer said his client was in court on the day of her grandmother's funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick expressed his sympathy and said if an application had been made for the case to be adjourned he would have done so.

The judge said: "Equally, I don't want to sound harsh given your personal circumstances but there is a number of aggravating features - excessive speed and undertakings and there must be an element of deterrence to these sentences".