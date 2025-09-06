A motorist caught doing 70mph in a 30mph zone was late for a funeral.

Bernard Keown (69), was detected at Portglenone Road, Randalstown, at 10.30am on March 26 this year. The defendant is originally from Northern Ireland but now lives at Rugeley in Staffordshire.

He was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is originally from Randalstown and had travelled home for a funeral in Coleraine at 11am that day. His flight from England had been delayed.

The solicitor said that "unknown to" the defendant the speed limit at Randalstown had been extended out into the countryside. When he had lived in the area previously the road had been a "national speed area" and "that is the reason why he exceeded" the 30mph limit.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was "doing a motorway speed in a 30mph zone" and if he had hit anyone at such a speed he "would have killed somebody".

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £200.