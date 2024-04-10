Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emanuel Cirpaci (29), of Ardaveen Mews, Newry, was charged in relation to a 70mph zone on August 8 last year.

The defendant was convicted in his absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on April 9.

In relation to May 6 last year he was charged with having an incorrect form of number plate mark; a faulty number plate light and having two defective tyres.