Motorist who hit speed of 104mph given road ban at Antrim Magistrates Court
A motorist who hit a speed of 104mph has been banned from the roads for a month.
Emanuel Cirpaci (29), of Ardaveen Mews, Newry, was charged in relation to a 70mph zone on August 8 last year.
The defendant was convicted in his absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on April 9.
In relation to May 6 last year he was charged with having an incorrect form of number plate mark; a faulty number plate light and having two defective tyres.
He was also fined £375.