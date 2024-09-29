Motorist who made off after colliding with tree in Armagh area arrested on suspicion of ‘driving whilst unfit’
In a statement on Sunday, (September 29), the PSNI said: “Officers from D Section Armagh have had a busy night responding to calls for service including numerous domestic calls, assaults and reports of criminal damage.
"One driver has also been arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after they made the decision to drive whilst suspected to be under the influence and collided with a tree. The driver made off from the scene but was located by officers a short distance away.
"Images such as this show the consequences of what happens when you decide to get behind the wheel while under the influence. We will continue to share the message never ever drink and drive.
"Our officers continue their efforts to deter and stop drink drivers with proactive patrols and vehicle checkpoints conducting preliminary breath checks. Our roads should be a safe place for everyone. There is never a good excuse to drink and drive.”