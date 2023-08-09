A motorist whose car ended up in a hedge after hitting a lamp post was found to have had one of the highest drink drive readings even seen in Northern Ireland when breathalysed at the scene.

Paul Alan Moffatt (30), of Gracefield, Gracehill, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

At 9.15pm on May 31 this year, police received a report of a collision and found a car in a hedge after it hit a lamp post at Main Street in Toomebridge.

The defendant was still in the driver's seat and at the scene a preliminary breath test had a reading of 173 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 in 100. That was almost five times the legal limit.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

When he was taken to Antrim Police Station his evidential alcohol in breath reading was 148.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the preliminary reading was "one of the highest I think I have ever seen". A defence barrister said it was the highest "I have dealt with".

A prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant said he had taken vodka before driving.

The defence lawyer said the defendant was "alcohol dependent". He said the defendant had been drinking "in secret" and it got "out of control".

The barrister said Moffatt was "very lucky" neither he nor a member of the public were hurt or killed. The lawyer said the defendant was "mortified and embarrassed" and was "deeply remorseful".

Banning the defendant from driving for two years and putting him on Probation for a year, Judge Broderick said he hoped he had learned from the "errors of your ways".