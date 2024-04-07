Motorist who told police she had not been drinking before driving is banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laura Rainey, aged 28, from Mullagh Park in Maghera, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 22 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that at approximately 4.30pm, police received a report from a motorist about a vehicle driving along the Tobermore Road and missing their vehicle.

The lawyer said police attended the defendant’s property where she failed a preliminary breath test and was taken into custody where she provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 90 mcgs.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel added that the defendant claimed she had not been drinking until she got home.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton stressed the defendant had cooperated fully with police and was a lady who suffered from mental health issues.

Pleading for leniency, Mr Atherton pointed out the defendant is employed and the loss of her licence will cause her difficulty with work and result in social isolation.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said it was a “very high reading”.

Mr O’Hare said while she may have been drinking when she got home she had also consumed quite a lot of alcohol while driving.

He said Rainey had a previous conviction for being in charge and that should have “sounded a warning to her”.