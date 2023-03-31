Motorist with 40-year clear driving record ends up in court for having no insurance

James McNeice (57), a fabricator/welder, from Ardnaskea Drive, Coalisland, was also given six penalty points arising out of an incident on May 13 last year.
The court heard that police on mobile patrol at approximately 12.40pm spotted the defendant's car at Oaks Road, Dungannon, turning into a shop.
Prosecuting counsel said a check of the police data base found that there was no insurance cover for the vehicle.
The lawyer said police spoke to McNeice who admitted he did not have current insurance.
A defence solicitor explained the defendant had been living in New Zealand and returned to Northern Ireland until his mother passed away in 2021.
He then went back to New Zealand and returned again and mistakenly believed that the vehicle was fully insured.
The solicitor added the defendant has been driving for 40 years with a clear record.