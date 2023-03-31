Motorist with 40-year clear driving record ends up in court for having no insurance

A Tyrone motorist was fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

James McNeice (57), a fabricator/welder, from Ardnaskea Drive, Coalisland, was also given six penalty points arising out of an incident on May 13 last year.

The court heard that police on mobile patrol at approximately 12.40pm spotted the defendant's car at Oaks Road, Dungannon, turning into a shop.

Prosecuting counsel said a check of the police data base found that there was no insurance cover for the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police spoke to McNeice who admitted he did not have current insurance.

A defence solicitor explained the defendant had been living in New Zealand and returned to Northern Ireland until his mother passed away in 2021.

He then went back to New Zealand and returned again and mistakenly believed that the vehicle was fully insured.

