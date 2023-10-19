A motorist who said he had drugs in his system told police he had driven at over 100mph before there was a crash, a court heard.

Cameron Lyttle (19), of Carncome Road in the village of Connor near Ballymena, admitted several charges in relation to a collision in the Randalstown area in the early hours of May 6 this year.

He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges including driving whilst unfit; dangerous driving and the aggravated taking of a Skoda Superb.

The court heard the vehicle crashed into two trees and a wall, causing considerable damage to the vehicle and property at Barnish Road.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant told police he had taken "over 20 diazepam plus cannabis" prior to driving. The defendant was taken to hospital. A prosecutor said there was cannabis and diazepam in the defendant's system.

The court heard the defendant said the crash happened after he hit a speed "greater than 100mph".

A defence lawyer said the defendant said his client made guilty pleas and it had been a "very concerning incident".

District Judge Nigel Broderick banned the defendant from driving for a year and put him on Probation.