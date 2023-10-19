Motorist with drugs in system told police he crashed after hitting speed of 'over 100mph'
Cameron Lyttle (19), of Carncome Road in the village of Connor near Ballymena, admitted several charges in relation to a collision in the Randalstown area in the early hours of May 6 this year.
He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges including driving whilst unfit; dangerous driving and the aggravated taking of a Skoda Superb.
The court heard the vehicle crashed into two trees and a wall, causing considerable damage to the vehicle and property at Barnish Road.
The defendant told police he had taken "over 20 diazepam plus cannabis" prior to driving. The defendant was taken to hospital. A prosecutor said there was cannabis and diazepam in the defendant's system.
The court heard the defendant said the crash happened after he hit a speed "greater than 100mph".
A defence lawyer said the defendant said his client made guilty pleas and it had been a "very concerning incident".
District Judge Nigel Broderick banned the defendant from driving for a year and put him on Probation.
The judge told Lyttle it had been a very foolish and dangerous incident and he "could easily be dead now".