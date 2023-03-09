A Tyrone motorist was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for six months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Edgaras Miksys (26) from Brookfield Crescent, Dungannon, was fined a further £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to display ‘L’ plates.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge John Wray that on December 17, 2022, at approximately 12.15am, police were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon Road area of Moy when they stopped a BMW car being driven by the defendant, and requested to see his driving licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said Miksys told police that he had left the licence at home. It transpired the defendant was the holder of a provisional licence, and police noticed that he did not have ‘L’ plates displayed on the car.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She added the defendant was not named on the insurance policy, and he told police he had not yet got it transferred across.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Admitting the offences, a defence lawyer said he had to concede the defendant “had issues” about his approach to his driving affairs.

He was not driving in accordance with his learner regulations and this has resulted in his offending, the lawyer explained.

The defendant had been dealt with at Dungannon Court last month for similar matters, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement