Motorist with no insurance used car to get away from alleged violent neighbour, court told

A Magherafelt couple used their car to get away from an alleged violent neighbour, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

Chris Taylor (31), of Sandymount, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for six months for having no insurance on March 21.

Chantelle Taylor (27), same address, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points for permiting no insurance.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan heard the offences came to light when police stopped a car at Pound Road, Magherafelt.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Chris Taylor said the defendants had been traumatised by their neighbour and they believed they were at risk.

He explained their car was a way of them getting away from the neighbour and asked the court to treat them leniently.

Judge Mullan said while she appreciated the situation, she also had to note that there was no insurance in place at the time.

She said Chris Taylor also had six points on his licence.

