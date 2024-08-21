Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are urging motorists to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyrobert after an earlier fire at a commercial premises in the region has reignited.

The road had been closed for a number of hours on Wednesday morning, before reopening to traffic shortly after 8am.

Providing an update at 11.32am, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare as an earlier fire at premises in the area has reignited.

"Motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. (Pic: NIFRS).

The original blaze was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 1.52am.

Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station, two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station, one appliance from Lisburn Fire Station, one Appliance from Antrim Fire Station, one appliance from Carrickfergus Fire Station, one Appliance from Larne Fire Station, a Command Support Unit and one Aerial Appliance attended the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Ballyclare Road, Ballycraigy, Glengormley. Firefighters used six jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

"The incident was dealt with by 8.01am and the scene was left with PSNI.”