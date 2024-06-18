Motorists doing over 70mph in 40mph can 'expect' road bans says district judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge has said that drivers who hit speeds of over 70mph in 40mph zones can "readily expect" to be banned.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court which heard David Lennox (48), of Beechcroft in Ballymoney, was detected in a Volkswagen Golf on January 31 this year doing 72mph in a 40 zone at Townhill Road, Portglenone.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a clear record and the incident had been "totally out of character".

The judge said speed is a "major cause of accidents" and all drivers must understand that if they go over 70mph speeds in a 40mph zone they can "readily expect a disqualification".

He added: "Hopefully that message will serve as a deterrence to other drivers".