Several motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid a drugged-up motorist who was swerving across a road in a van.

Christopher McGregor (23), with an address listed as Altmore Close in Antrim, admitted charges including dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit at Steeple Road near the town around 6.30pm on September 16 last year.

A prosecutor said police saw the van "swerving all over the road almost clipping the hedge line on either side of the road".

The van almost collided with oncoming traffic. Police activated lights and sirens but the van drove on for around two miles.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker.

The prosecutor added: "Multiple cars had to take evasive action to avoid a collision due to the manner of driving of the van."

When the van slowed down police were able to stop the vehicle. The defendant he was "sweating profusely" and had a "substance around his lips".

Outside the vehicle, police had to assist him to stop him falling. A strip of Diazepam was found and a blood sample showed cannabis and Diazepam.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had used his time in prison on remand to "detoxify" himself.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, who had a previous record, was jailed for five months and was banned from driving for 18 months.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was assessed as a "high likelihood of re-offending".