Motorist's preliminary breath test was almost three times drink drive limit
A motorist who failed to provide an evidential specimen of breath in a police station after blowing 102 - almost three times the legal limit of 35 - in a preliminary breath test, has received a 16-month driving ban and £300 fine.
Cesar Lopez (39), Richmond Park, Ballymena, came to police attention at the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena on November 12, 2023.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a birthday party on the date in question.