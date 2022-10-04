Register
Mountain bike stolen

Police in Dungannon are hoping the public will assist them to locate a stolen mountain bike.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm

The red Merrida mountain bike was last seen on William Street in Dungannon on September 9 and now investigating officers are urging the public to assist them.

A suspect has been arrested and reported for the incident but unfortunately the bike is still outstanding.

The stolen red mountain bike.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen this bike or know of its whereabouts should contact us on 101 quoting police reference 1710 of 09/09/22.”