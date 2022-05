The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after the incident at the Banbridge graveyard.

A spokesperson said: “Cars parked at the Dromore Street graveyard attending a funeral on Saturday, May 21st, have returned to find their cars damaged by way of key scratches.

“Police are appealing for anyone in the area at around 2pm who may have witnessed anything suspicious or may have dashcam footage to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1038 of 21/05/22”

Police are investigating the incident.

