Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision which took place in The Square, Moy.

It happened at approximately 1.20am on Monday, May 26.

The vehicles involved were a red Volkswagen Golf and a white Volkswagen Amarok which were near Tomney’s bar.

The offending vehicle then sped off in the direction of Killyman Street.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

The number to call is 101 quoting reference 91 of 26/05/2025.