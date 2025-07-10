Moygashel bonfire ‘refugee boat’ effigy being investigated by police as a hate crime
There has been angry condemnation of the imagery which recently appeared at the site.
In a statement on Thursday (July 10) evening, police said they have received a number of reports regarding the bonfire and the material that has been placed upon it.
"We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”