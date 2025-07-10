Moygashel bonfire ‘refugee boat’ effigy being investigated by police as a hate crime

Police say they are treating as a hate crime an effigy of refugees in a boat on top of a bonfire in Moygashel.

There has been angry condemnation of the imagery which recently appeared at the site.

In a statement on Thursday (July 10) evening, police said they have received a number of reports regarding the bonfire and the material that has been placed upon it.

A bonfire in Moygashel with an effigy of a migrant boat. Jonathan Porter / Press Eyeplaceholder image
A bonfire in Moygashel with an effigy of a migrant boat. Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”

