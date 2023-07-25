DUP parliamentarian Carla Lockhart is encouraging local residents to get behind her drive to remove this graffiti from public spaces across the constituency.
Mrs Lockhart said: “Graffiti is a pollutant of public spaces, and can leave otherwise well kept areas looking shabby and ill-kept.
"On a daily basis as I am out and about in the constituency I see graffiti on the outer casing of utility boxes. I want to spend the summer months getting reports of these through to my office and I can then get them reported for cleaning. Working together we can make a big difference in the making our area much cleaner and tidier.
"Please advise my office on 02838 310088 of any locations which require a clean up and we will make the relevant organisation know about the problem and request action.”