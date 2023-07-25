Register
MP on anti-graffiti mission in the Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and Banbridge areas

With parts of the wider Craigavon area covered in dreadful graffiti, the Upper Bann MP says she is on a mission to remove it.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST

DUP parliamentarian Carla Lockhart is encouraging local residents to get behind her drive to remove this graffiti from public spaces across the constituency.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is on a mission to remove graffiti from Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and wider Upper Bann areas.
Mrs Lockhart said: “Graffiti is a pollutant of public spaces, and can leave otherwise well kept areas looking shabby and ill-kept.

"On a daily basis as I am out and about in the constituency I see graffiti on the outer casing of utility boxes. I want to spend the summer months getting reports of these through to my office and I can then get them reported for cleaning. Working together we can make a big difference in the making our area much cleaner and tidier.

"Please advise my office on 02838 310088 of any locations which require a clean up and we will make the relevant organisation know about the problem and request action.”