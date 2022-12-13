A woman (42) was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her young son and attempted murder of her baby boy, at Belfast Crown Court today (Tuesday).

The mother, who cannot be named in order to protect the children’s identity, will serve a minimum of 20 years, having previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

An indefinite restraining order has also been imposed in respect of her three children and their fathers.

The events took place on the morning of March 2 2020 at a house in the Larne area.

Laganside Court building. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have welcomed the sentencing.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, to find that, tragically, a young boy and baby had been stabbed. The boy, who was aged two years and eight months, had sustained two significant stab wounds – one to his neck and one to his chest – and was, sadly, pronounced dead that morning.

“The baby, who was just 11 months old, sustained similar injuries. Thankfully, he survived – having subsequently undergone a number of emergency surgeries.

“Distressingly, the little ones had been stabbed by their mother – a person who should, of course, have been caring and protecting.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin

“This is a case which will never be forgotten. A young and innocent life was taken, leaving a loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing – no words – that can undo this loss or ease their pain. And today, first and foremost, our thoughts are with them.”

Detective Inspector Griffin continued: “This tragic case also brought to light an underlying element of domestic abuse. Throughout the case, the father of the children, along with a previous husband of the defendant, spoke of the controlling behaviour and emotional abuse that both had suffered at the hands of the defendant.

"Their distress was added to by allegations that the defendant herself had been the subject of domestic abuse, which were unsubstantiated. Domestic abuse is not just physical. It can happen to anyone and there shouldn’t be any stigma surrounding male victims.

"I want to encourage anyone who is being threatened, abused, controlled or intimidated by someone they live with, or are in a relationship with, to come forward."