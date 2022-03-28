Murder investigation launched after body discovered in water

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am this morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole. Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants, a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old on suspicion of murder.

“I can confirm that the body of a male has been discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am this morning. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating his death as murder at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 244 of March 28 2022.

The scene at the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole where police are dealing with an incident. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

