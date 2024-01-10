Register
Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west Belfast

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in west Belfast last night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Jan 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 10:07 GMT
There are no official details regarding the identify of the man who was killed at this stage.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in the Greenan area of west Belfast last night, Tuesday 9th January.

"Police remain at the scene and cordons are in place,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th January 2024 Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in West Belfast. The incident happened in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, January 9. Officers were at the scene overnight and have since confirmed a murder investigation has been launched. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

"Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24. Information can also be done with 100% anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”