A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in west Belfast last night.

There are no official details regarding the identify of the man who was killed at this stage.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in the Greenan area of west Belfast last night, Tuesday 9th January.

"Police remain at the scene and cordons are in place,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th January 2024 Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in West Belfast. The incident happened in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, January 9. Officers were at the scene overnight and have since confirmed a murder investigation has been launched. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye