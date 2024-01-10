Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west Belfast
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in west Belfast last night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are no official details regarding the identify of the man who was killed at this stage.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in the Greenan area of west Belfast last night, Tuesday 9th January.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Police remain at the scene and cordons are in place,” said the PSNI spokesperson.