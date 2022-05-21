Three people have been arrested following the incident in Hill St in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36 year old man in Gilford.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Hill Street area during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

“Three people have been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

“I know the entire Gilford community will be in shock.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”

