Murder suspect arrested after PSNI stop car on dual-carriageway

A man wanted on suspicion of murder in England has been arrested after police stopped a car on one of Northern Ireland’s busiest roads yesterday (Friday).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:55 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:05 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the arrest had been made by on the A1 dual carriageway by officers in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition team operating in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

“One male occupant of this vehicle was wanted on suspicion of murder in the Thames Valley Police area of England.” the spokesperson said.

“This male was arrested and conveyed to custody where he’ll await transfer back to GB.

Police stopped the vehicle on the A1 dual carriageway. Picture: PSNI

“Two other occupants of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and withholding information. One of the males was also arrested for the possession of a Class B controlled substance.”

