Murder victim named as Caoimhe Morgan

Police investigating the murder of a woman in north Belfast yesterday have named her as 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 10:18 am

Ms Morgan’s body was discovered in the Harcourt Drive property yesterday morning (Saturday, December 18).

A 30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in custody.

Police would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist this investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

Caoimhe Morgan.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police and forensics at Harcourt Drive where the body of 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan was found. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker