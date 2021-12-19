Murder victim named as Caoimhe Morgan

Ms Morgan’s body was discovered in the Harcourt Drive property yesterday morning (Saturday, December 18).
A 30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in custody.
Police would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist this investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.