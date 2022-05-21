Four people were arrested following an incident in which a man was stabbed in the Hill St area of Gilford in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives can confirm that the man who was murdered in Gilford was 36 year old Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon from north Belfast.

“Mr O’Hanlon died after he was stabbed outside an address in the Hill Street area during the early hours of this morning, Saturday 21 May.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Gilford, County Down, in the early hours of Saturday. The 36-year-old man was stabbed on Hill Street and later died from his injuries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Three man have been arrested and police said they were helping them with their inquiries. Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

“A fourth person has now been arrested in connection with the killing and all suspects remain in custody at this time.”

It is understood that while Mr O’Hanlon had an address in Belfast, he had strong connections to the Craigavon area.

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36 year old man in Gilford.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Hill Street area during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died from his injuries.

“Three people have been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

“I know the entire Gilford community will be in shock.

Police at the scene after a man was stabbed in Gilford, Co Down in the early hours of this morning 21-5-22

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage said: “Shocking to hear of this incident in Gilford this morning. My thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the PSNI.”

