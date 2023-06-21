The stepfather of five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was told today (Wednesday) he must serve at least 22 years in prison for her murder.

Nadia died after she was found with multiple injuries at her family home at Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey, in December 2019.

Abdul Wahab (35) pleaded guilty to her murder on January 19 this year and received an automatic life sentence and also pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with Intent. He admitted carrying out multiple serious assaults on Nadia between July and December 2019.

On the same date, Nadia’s mother, Aleksandra Wahab (29), pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of her daughter and two counts of causing or allowing her to suffer serious physical harm.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska. Photo submitted by PSNI

Today, Abdul Wahab was sentenced to serve a minimum of 22 years imprisonment before he will be considered for release. He will remain on licence for life. He was also sentenced to serve eight years for grievous bodily harm with intent for offences occurring in the 24 hours before Nadia's death and on other occasions between July and December 2019, he was sentenced to 10 years. Both sentences to be served concurrently.

Aleksandra Wahab was sentenced to 11 years - half to be served in custody and the other five-and-a-half years on licence - after admitting causing or allowing the death of her daughter. She was also sentenced to six years imprisonment for two counts of causing or allowing Nadia to suffer serious physical harm in the 24 hours preceeding her death and and eight years imprisonment on other occasions between July and December 2019. Both to be served concurrently.

In a statement, Nadia’s family in Poland said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “Nadia was just a child. A child who had her young and innocent life cruelly taken away. Our little one was loved and treasured by her family here in Poland. We have supported the police investigation over the last traumatic three and a half years and are truly grateful to everyone for their support.

Nadia and her stepfather Abdul Wahab. Photo submitted by PSNI

“We’re still, however, trying to come to terms with what happened to Nadia. And I’m not sure that we ever will. To be honest, our worlds have been shattered. Nadia will always remain in the heart of her loving grandmother and her closest family in Poland.”

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Gina Quinn, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said Nadia’s murder was the “ultimate betrayal of trust".

The officer said: “Police and Ambulance attended the family home in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday, 15th December 2019. Here, little Nadia was found unconscious, and was taken to hospital by paramedics. Sadly, despite best medical efforts, she passed away a short time later.

“Nadia died from head and abdominal injuries, however, she also sustained multiple fractures to her skull, ribs, pelvis and collarbone and serious injuries to her brain and liver. At the time of her death, she had over 70 surface injuries on her body which had been inflicted on various occasions over a six-month period.

Nadia and her mother Aleksandra Wahab. Photo submitted by PSNI.

“Nadia, who was a young and innocent child, had been subjected to a campaign of violence by her stepfather, while her mother ignored the very obvious attacks being carried out on her young daughter. They failed to ever seek medical treatment for any of her injuries. This was the ultimate betrayal of trust by the two people who should have protected, loved and cared for Nadia.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and from the start we have worked closely with specialist prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Service to get justice for Nadia.”

Acknowledging the efforts of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children personnel to save Nadia’s life, DI Quinn continued: “My thoughts today are with Nadia’s grandmother and extended family in Poland, who have suffered unimaginable heartache and pain.

"The whole community, including teachers and staff at Nadia’s school, have been left shaken by this truly distressing case. Nadia was a much-loved pupil at St James’ Primary School in Newtownabbey. This was her safe space; and I’m grateful to the school for their support throughout this investigation.

“Nadia’s mother and stepfather denied her the future she deserved and while today’s result will not bring her back, I hope it can bring some comfort to her remaining family in Poland.

“Today in our community there are children for whom home is not their safe space. Sometimes abuse is not obvious and the onus falls to us all to protect the most vulnerable members of our society who cannot protect themselves.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains committed to investigating all reports of abuse against children and young people. We want to empower our communities to be the voice for a child at risk and to have confidence to report any concerns to us so we can investigate.”

