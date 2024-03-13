Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karen White, aged 37, from Clon Elagh, Derry / Londonderry, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the offence.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the detection was made on September 12 last year on the Glenshane Road, Maghera.

She said the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 92 mph, 32 mph in excess of the permitted limit.

The offence was detected on the Glenshane Road. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer explained that White was driving a friend to the airport and had been delayed.

He said she was rushing and overtaking and had not been aware she was travelling at the speed.

“Fortunately there had been no other vehicles coming at the time,” he added.