Names of over 200 PSNI officers contained in documents stolen in Newtownabbey

Police have launched an investigation after documents containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff were stolen from a vehicle in Newtownabbey.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

Details of the incident, which took place last month, were made public by the police this afternoon (Wednesday).

The news comes following a major data breach which saw the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff published online yesterday (August 8).

Commenting on the July theft, the PSNI’s Senior Information Risk Owner, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff.

"The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in the Newtownabbey area on July 6.

"We have contacted the officers and staff concerned to make them aware of the incident and an initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach.“This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Information Commissioner’s Office updated.”