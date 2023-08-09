Police have launched an investigation after documents containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff were stolen from a vehicle in Newtownabbey.

Details of the incident, which took place last month, were made public by the police this afternoon (Wednesday).

The news comes following a major data breach which saw the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff published online yesterday (August 8).

Commenting on the July theft, the PSNI’s Senior Information Risk Owner, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff.

"The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in the Newtownabbey area on July 6.