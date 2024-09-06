A number of residents avoided injury after an arson attack on a flat in north Belfast on Thursday night (September 5).

In an appeal for information following the incident, Detective Sergeant McGearty said: “It was reported at around 8:45pm that a liquid had been poured over a door at a flat in the Skegoneill Avenue area and set alight.

“Our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire. There were several people in the property at the time of the incident, thankfully none of them were injured.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the fire. Photo:NIFRS

“We are appealing to anyone with any information about this incident, or who may have doorbell/CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1594 of 05/09/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.