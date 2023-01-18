One month on from the fatal stabbing of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally, detectives have made a renewed appeal to anyone with even the smallest piece of information to come forward.

In particular, detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have urged anyone who may have noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to get in touch.

Natalie, who was 32 years old, was murdered on the night of Sunday, 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, Wednesday, January 18, will mark one month since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home. We have carried out an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Natalie McNally

"We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. Please remember, this was the night of Sunday, December 18 – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final.

"I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

"I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. It is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.”

DCI McGuinness paid tribute to Natalie’s family: “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down. They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

"Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

"We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

