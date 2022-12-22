Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town. Police said yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) that evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18.
Late last night, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man arrested has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.