Natalie McNally: man arrested over murder of Lurgan mum-to-be

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town. Police said yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) that evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Late last night, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man arrested has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.