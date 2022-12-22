Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town. Police said yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) that evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Late last night, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man arrested has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Advertisement

Natalie McNally

Advertisement