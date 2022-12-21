Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Natalie McNally: Man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, released on bail

A man in his 30s, arrested by police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Lurgan girl Natalie McNally, has been released on police bail.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago

The PSNI was called to an address at Silverwood Green on Monday night where Ms McNally was pronounced dead.

-

Read More
Community in shock at death of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally (32) who is from high...
Most Popular

-

On Tuesday Detectives investigating her death said they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

However last night the police said the man had been released on police bail.

No information has been released relating to the cause of her death.

Natalie McNally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 30s arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32 year old Natalie McNally in Lurgan on Monday 19th December, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"The investigation is at an early stage and anyone with any information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”