A man in his 30s, arrested by police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Lurgan girl Natalie McNally, has been released on police bail.

The PSNI was called to an address at Silverwood Green on Monday night where Ms McNally was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday Detectives investigating her death said they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

However last night the police said the man had been released on police bail.

No information has been released relating to the cause of her death.

Natalie McNally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 30s arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32 year old Natalie McNally in Lurgan on Monday 19th December, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

