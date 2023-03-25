Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
20 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
23 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Natalie McNally murder file is some months away, court hears

The prosecution case against a man accused of murdering Natalie McNally in Lurgan is not likely to be ready for a number of months, a court has been told.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:01 GMT

Stephen McCullagh, (33), of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, denies stabbing Ms McNally in her Silverwood Green home last December. At the time of the murder she was 15 weeks pregnant with his baby.

The case was briefly mentioned at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 24.

A prosecutor asked for a further four weeks adjournment, saying the prosecution file “will not be due for some time”.

Most Popular
Stephen McCullagh is accused of the murder of Natalie McNally.
Stephen McCullagh is accused of the murder of Natalie McNally.
Stephen McCullagh is accused of the murder of Natalie McNally.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she intended to keep an eye on progress with the file.

The case is next due to be mentioned on April 21 when the prosecution is expected to give a date for when the file will be ready.

Read More
Family of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally 'overwhelmed' after £5000 raised following...

McCullagh remains in custody, having been denied bail earlier this month.