Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have issued fresh CCTV footage in the hope of tracking down her killer.

The 32-year-old was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green on December 18. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.

The new CCTV footage, shows a suspect walking in Silverwood Green apparently illuminated by car lights.

The latest video has been released in the hope that it will jog the memories of anyone in the area at the time.

Natalie McNally

