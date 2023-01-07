Register
Natalie McNally murder: police seize car in Lisburn and Castlereagh area

Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have seized a vehicle.

By Valerie Martin
7 minutes ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 3:30pm

In a brief statement this afternoon (Saturday, January 7) it was revealed that enquiries have been made in the Lisburn area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have today, Saturday, January 7, carried out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area.

"Detectives have also seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, which has been taken away for further examination.”

Natalie McNally

The news follows an announcement that police are to revisit the scene of the murder tomorrow (Sunday) – in a “determined effort to jog memories” three weeks after Ms McNally was killed in her own home.

The 32-year-old, who worked in the marketing department of Translink, was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy when she was stabbed in the Silverwood area of Lurgan.