The PSNI has confirmed that two men previously arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have been released unconditionally.

The 32-year-old mother-to-be was stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green on December 18. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time with a baby boy.

In a brief statement issued this evening (Tuesday, February 7), a police spokesperson said the two men, aged 32 and 46, “are no longer considered suspects in the case”.

Natalie McNally.