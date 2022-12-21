Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death, police have revealed.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the 32-year-old’s death and that of her unborn baby.

Police said this afternoon at a press conference at Lurgan police station that Natalie “died a violent death having been stabbed a number of times”, and there are signs of defensive injuries.

She was murdered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town, and police say evidence now suggests that she was killed on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Officers were called to the property, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It’s distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15 weeks pregnant. This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy – the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby.

"Natalie was much loved by her devoted parents and family – and my thoughts are with them at this time. Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

"What should have been a happy time, in the run-up to Christmas, has changed to unimaginable heartache and grief.

Natalie McNally

"I am asking anyone with information to come forward.

"In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday, December 18 to get in touch. We’re especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dashcam footage. Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/2022."

The detective inspector said that police presence in the area would be visibly increased.

"Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days. I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support,” he said.

Forensics returned to the scene at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Wednesday evening, following the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker