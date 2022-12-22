A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan has been released on police bail.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town. Police said on Wednesday (December 21) that evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Late on Wednesday night, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested and had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

This evening, in an updated statement, the PSNI said the man has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"The investigation is still at an early stage and anyone with any information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

