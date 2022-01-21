John David Gary Scott (33), from Finch Gardens in Lisburn appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from Magilligan Prison.

He confirmed he understood the four charges against him that he murdered Natasha Melendez on 22 March 2020, inflicted grievous bodily harm on Ms Melendez with intent ‘on a date unknown in February 2020’ and two counts of causing her actual bodily harm on 15 February 2020 and ‘on a date unknown in December 2019’.

The 32-year-old mother of four, who was originally from Venezuela, was attacked on March 22 and tragically died as a result of her injuries on 1 April.

Venezuelan national Natasha Melendez, who lived in Craigavon, Co Armagh for several years before moving to Lisburn. The mum of four was killed in 2020.

Det. Inspector Davis told the court he believed he could connect Scott to each of the offences and revealed that although initially arrested and questioned in the time between the assault and Ms Melendez’s tragic death, the Prison Service refused to release the defendant into the custody of the police for further interviews.

With District Judge Rosie Watter describing the stance of the Prison Service as ‘shocking’, the senior detective said that due to the pandemic it wasn’t until last week that investigators were able to conduct further interviews with the defendant but even then, despite the police wanting to keep him overnight, they were only allowed to hold him between 10-5 over the course of three days.

He further revealed the victim’s grieving mother ‘has been over once or twice’ but that she had found it difficult to ‘understand the cause of the delay’.

Throughout the pandemic any defendant who enters a custodial setting either in Maghaberry or Magilligan prison must go through a two week isolation period as prison staff try to minimise the risk of a covid outbreak.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner told District Judge Watters that his client ‘has been waiting for almost two years and throughout that period, he has wanted this matter dealt with’, adding that the defendant was “willing to have to go into isolation….at no stage did he say he did not want to go into isolation, it was the prison service who just refused to release him’.

“I think it’s shocking,” said DJ Watters who said she remembered the killing because the victim ‘was larger than life’.

Scott was remanded into custody and the case adjourned to 14 February.