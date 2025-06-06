A man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Natasha Melendez in Lisburn in 2020 will serve a minimum of 19 years in custody.

John Scott, 36, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Friday, June 6, after being sentenced to life in prison last June.

After pleading guilty to murder and three previous assaults on Ms Melendez, including grievous bodily harm with intent. the defendant has now been told by the court that he must serve a minimum of 19 years in prison.

Following the court appearance, Natasha’s mother, Maria De Los Angeles Mejias said: “Never in my worst nightmares did I think my daughter, Natasha, would become a victim of such a heinous crime, enduring not only the ultimate act of violence but also the continued abuse she faced.

Natasha Melendez was murdered in her home in Lisburn in 2020. Pic credit: PSNI

"Natasha was a vibrant woman, full of life, cheerful, and talkative. You could discuss anything with her, from deep topics to trivial matters.

"The word that best defines her is "fearless”. She was also a mother of four children, the oldest being 10 years old and the youngest just five months old when she was taken from us. Her children will never know who she truly was.

"The suffering he has caused my family, including my son Andres, who was deeply affected by his sister's loss, is impossible to put into words. My parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and Natasha's children all feel the unbearable void she left behind.

"The past five years have been a long and gruelling wait for justice – five years filled with fear, anguish, and uncertainty as to whether the system would fail us, whether he would be released, whether his clear attempts to evade accountability and delay the justice process would succeed.

John Scott has been told he must serve 19 years in prison for the murder of Natasha Melendez in Lisburn in 2020. Pic credit: PSNI

"You took a life, a life that meant the world to me, to her children, to her family, and to her friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman added: “Natasha Melendez was 32 years old when she was murdered by John Scott, with whom she was in a relationship.

“Natasha, who was originally from Venezuela, was subjected to a serious assault in her home in Lisburn on March 22, 2020. She was taken to hospital but, sadly, died from her injuries some days later.

“The results of a post mortem examination confirmed that Natasha died from trauma to her head and neck.”

“This was a vicious attack by the defendant. It took the life of a young woman, leaving four young children without their mother.

“So many people, not least Natasha’s loving mother, have suffered unimaginably as a result of Scott’s brutality.

Theirs is a torment deepened by the realisation that this was not a one-off assault. Last June, Scott admitted to three previous assaults on Ms Melendez.

“Working with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has now been held accountable, and will no doubt have time to reflect upon his actions as he spends his next years in prison.

"At the same time, I’m mindful that a loving family’s heartache continues, and my thoughts go out to them.

"This has been a tragic case of domestic homicide.

“Sadly, we know that domestic abuse can take many forms, including emotional and physical abuse, and we know that it can affect anyone.

“In this case, an appalling and ultimate act of violence has taken a young woman’s life.

“I am keen to encourage any victim of abuse, whatever your circumstances, to please come forward. We will listen to you and treat you with the utmost sensitivity."

Head of the Public Prosecution Service Serious Crime Unit Catherine Kierans said: “Natasha Melendez died in hospital on April 1, 2020, 10 days after Scott brutally attacked her in her own home, somewhere she should have been safe from harm.

“The prosecution team in the PPS Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who had carried out a full investigation, to bring Scott before the court and build a robust case against him, resulting in the guilty plea.

"He has now been held accountable for the callous and senseless murder of Ms Melendez, who was the mother of four children.”

Ms Kierans continued: “Domestic abuse of any kind is never acceptable and this case shows it can have the worst possible outcome.

"I would appeal to anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to please reach out and report it to police. We understand that reporting domestic abuse can feel daunting. We want to assure victims that we work with police to ensure victims are treated with sensitivity, fairness and empathy.

"We in the PPS will consider every case we receive carefully and will not hesitate to prosecute where we have the evidence to do so.”