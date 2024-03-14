Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NCA officers in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force obtained a recovery order by consent in Belfast High Court over the static home, located in Ballyhalbert.

The order was granted on March 7 and the holiday home was recovered from the site by the NCA on Thursday, March 14.

Adam Ewart, senior manager in NCA investigations, said: “Recovering this holiday home is an excellent result in our investigation into the source of funding used to purchase it and in our wider work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups.

NCA officers obtained a recovery order by consent in Belfast High Court over the static home. Photo submitted by NCA

“Civil recovery powers are a strong tool we can use to prevent those engaged in criminal activity from benefitting financially or materially from it.

“The NCA’s team of specialist financial investigators works to protect the public by interrupting illicit cash flows and preventing them from funding serious and organised crime.”

Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “This is an excellent result for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, and an example of how collective efforts can disrupt the activities of paramilitary groups.

The holiday home being loaded onto a vehicle as part of the NCA recovery operation. Photo submitted by NCA

“We, along with our PCTF partners, remain committed to tackling and disrupting the coercive control and criminal activities of those who seek to make their living from crime. I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about criminality in their local area to contact our officers on 101.”