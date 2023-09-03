'Nervous flyer' admits 'air rage' offences
Heather Anne McCarroll (38), of Kilmakevit Square, Cullybackey, committed offences on September 6 last year. She has pleaded guilty to four assaults and being 'drunk' on a plane.
A defence lawyer said he wished to make representations to prosecutors to see if there was an element of "doubling up" regarding other charges the defendant faces.
McCarroll is also accused of failing to comply with commands on a Jet2 aircraft; causing criminal damage to a 'bathroom' belonging to Jet2; endangering safety on an aircraft and behaving in a 'threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft'.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
An earlier court heard that the defendant told police she had been drunk onboard a plane and had sworn at crew members but could not remember further events after that as she had "taken two prescribed Diazepam before the flight as she was a nervous flyer and that she was diabetic and low insulin levels could sometimes lead to blackouts".
The court heard the defendant had expressed remorse to police for what she could remember. The case has been adjourned to September 12.