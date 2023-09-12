'Nervous flyer' who admitted 'air rage' offences on Jet2 plane is due to be sentenced next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heather Anne McCarroll (38), of Kilmakevit Square, Cullybackey, committed offences on September 6 last year.
She had previously pleaded guilty to four assaults and being 'drunk' on a plane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now, she has also admitted causing criminal damage to a 'bathroom' belonging to Jet2; endangering safety on an aircraft and behaving in a 'threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft' on September 6, 2022.
A charge of failing to comply with commands on a Jet2 aircraft was withdrawn by prosecutors.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
An earlier court heard that the defendant told police she had been drunk onboard a plane and had sworn at crew members but could not remember further events after that as she had "taken two prescribed Diazepam before the flight as she was a nervous flyer and that she was diabetic and low insulin levels could sometimes lead to blackouts".
The court heard the defendant had expressed remorse to police for what she could remember.
The case has been adjourned to October 24 for a pre-sentence report.