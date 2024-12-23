Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix will be showing two live NFL games - and a Beyonce performance this Christmas.

Streamer has the rights for both of the Christmas Day games in 2024.

It includes the Kansas City Chiefs - Travis Kelce’s team.

Netflix fans have been issued with an urgent warning ahead of Christmas - as they face making a very costly mistake. The streaming giant will be showing two live NFL games, but before you click play you need to make sure you are covered by the TV licence.

For UK users of the streaming service you don’t typically need to have paid the licence fee to watch shows and films on it. But there is one scenario where you could get yourself in a spot of hot water.

Here’s all you need to know. Including what the potential punishment could be if you are caught out.

Netflix has live sports on Christmas day. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Netflix fans could ruin Christmas with costly mistake

If you have opened the streaming service any time recently, you likely have seen it advertising the upcoming NFL games on Christmas day. For the first time, Netflix will be broadcasting American Football live.

But if you live in the UK, you need to make sure you have a TV licence before hitting play. Because while you don’t normally need it to use Netflix, if you watch anything live - you need to have paid the licence fee.

And if you are caught watching live TV - including live events on Netflix - you could find yourself facing a big fine. Which would really put a damper on your Christmas.

What is the punishment?

On the TV licensing website, it explains: “You could be prosecuted if we find that you have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally. The maximum penalty is a £1,000 fine plus any legal costs and/or compensation you may be ordered to pay.”

For those who live in Guernsey, the fine could reach as high as £2,000.

