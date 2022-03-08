New District Commander appointed for Mid and East Antrim

The announcement was made on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Tuesday).

Commenting, Superintendent Kearney said: “I bring 22 years of policing experience from a number of different roles, with much of my time spent as a Senior Detective in Crime Operations and, most recently, as the Local Policing Superintendent for South and East Belfast.

“I am looking forward to working with our local communities and alongside our partners to address the issues that matter to you, preventing harm and protecting those most at risk.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

“I look forward to getting out and about across the District in the coming weeks.”