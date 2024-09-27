New drug wipe tool ‘suggested cocaine in driver’s system’ after police alerted in Portadown
The PSNI stated: “On the morning of Monday 23rd September we were alerted to a possible drink driver around the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown. The suspect gave a breath test reading of 55mgs this being 20mgs over the legal limit.
"As a result of the new drug testing pilot scheme introduced this week, we used the new drug wipe system and a sample provided suggested cocaine was in the driver's system.”
Police charged the motorist with driving when unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath and a number of other motoring offences.
“Our message is clear do not drink or take drugs and drive. The driver has been charged to Craigavon Magistrates Court, 18th October 2024.”
As with existing procedures, the Public Prosecution Service will review all charges.