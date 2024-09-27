Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist is due to appear in court next month to face a series of charges after police used the newly-introduced roadside drug wipe tool in Portadown.

The PSNI stated: “On the morning of Monday 23rd September we were alerted to a possible drink driver around the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown. The suspect gave a breath test reading of 55mgs this being 20mgs over the legal limit.

"As a result of the new drug testing pilot scheme introduced this week, we used the new drug wipe system and a sample provided suggested cocaine was in the driver's system.”

Police image of the new DrugWipe tool. Photo: PSNI

Police charged the motorist with driving when unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath and a number of other motoring offences.

“Our message is clear do not drink or take drugs and drive. The driver has been charged to Craigavon Magistrates Court, 18th October 2024.”

As with existing procedures, the Public Prosecution Service will review all charges.