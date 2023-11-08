The Northern Ireland Policing Board has confirmed the appointment of Jon Boutcher QPM as the next Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, following receipt of approval by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton was also shortlisted for the job vacated by Simon Byrne, who resigned in September after a string of controversies.

With over 35 years’ experience as a police officer, Mr Boutcher was formerly Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police and led the Operation Kenova investigation.

Speaking about the appointment, Board chairperson Deirdre Toner said: “I am pleased to confirm that Jon Boutcher QPM is the successful candidate from this appointment competition.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board has confirmed the appointment of Jon Boutcher QPM as the next Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Photo: Pacemaker

“Jon takes on the leadership role for one of the most important public sector services in Northern Ireland. He is committed to the challenges ahead, to tackling crime and criminality and to providing a policing service that is community based and focused on delivery to the public.

"There are also significant pieces of work to be progressed to manage and mitigate the serious financial pressures currently facing policing, and deal with confidence and other issues arising from recent events.

"As a Board we look forward to working with him in dealing with the challenges faced.

"This leadership position carries extensive responsibilities, and the appointment necessarily comprised a rigorous selection process. Based on the key principles of merit, fairness, openness and transparency, independent scrutiny was incorporated at all stages of the process to provide added probity and assurance.”