Amiee Wright (19), of Church Way, is also alleged to have assaulted two police oficers and attempted to damage the rear window of a police vehicle on January 1, 2022.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was adjourned to March 3.